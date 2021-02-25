Auditor-General emerges chairperson of AU Board of External Auditors

The Auditor-General for the Federation, Mr. Aghughu Adolphus, has been elected the Chairperson of African Union (AU) Board of External Auditors for the period of two years.

The election is in line with Article 78 of the African Union Financial Rules and Regulation, which states that the AU Board of External Auditors shall comprise of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions from member states of the Union appointed by the Executive Council.

A statement by the Deputy Director (Information) Mr. Rotimi Ajayi

Said this election was conducted and announced on the 23rd of February 2021 during a 2-day virtual meeting held on February 23 – 24, 2021.

In his acceptance speech, he appreciated member-states and promise them of his unwavering commitment to strengthening the African Union Board of External Auditors in order to entrench accountability and transparency in line with the SAI Nigeria Audit vision “To be a foremost audit institution, applying best professional practice towards fostering good governance and providing leadership to other Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs)”.