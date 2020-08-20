Auditors to be sanctioned for late/non submission of reports

Accountant General of the Federation(AGF) Alhaji Ahmed Idris has warned Heads of Internal Audits of Ministries Departments and Agencies(MDAs) that henceforth, they would be sanctioned if they send reports late or non-submission of same.

The AGF gave the warning Wednesday in Abuja at a webinar and virtual meeting organized for Directors and Heads of Internal Audits of MDAs.

According to him, a large number of government agencies had in the past willfully refused to render reports which run counter to financial regulations.

“Regrettably, it has been observed that most MDAs are behind in their reports while others have willfully refused to render these reports which are clear violation of the provision of the Financial Regulations”.

“Consequently, may I inform you that refusal to forward these reports by any MDA forthwith would be regarded as an attempt to undermine the authority of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Head of Internal Audit of such defaulting MDA(s) will be duly sanctioned”.

He stressed the need for Auditors to put in their reports promptly as and when due as specified by FR 1706 which states thus: “The Internal Auditor shall produce monthly, quarterly and half-yearly reports for the Accounting Officer on the progress of the audit with copies to the Accountant-General of the Federation and Auditor-General for the Federation” respectively”.

He also said that the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in 2020, as part of the Public Financial Management Reforms, engaged a Consultant (Cowater International Inc.) with the objective of Modernizing the Internal Audit Function in the Public Sector and with the view of recommending measures to increase professional performance of Internal Auditors in accordance with Internationally recognized best practices.