Audu: Towards a new deal in politics By Musa Wada

There is always a time for sober reflections on the past and how it can shape the future of a people. We have for so long advocated a reasonable change that can lead us to the political and economic promised land. I can now assure us all that the waiting game for that harbinger of change and development is now over with the entrance of Prince Aliyu Arome Abubakar Audu into the political arena of our state.

The dawn of a new type of representation has arrived. Our people has outlasted the years of deprivations brought about by our old ways of leadership recruitment. Today, our people have come to recognise that for them to develop and grow in this ever changing world, our system of leadership recruitment must change.

The apostle of change and growth and development has arrived banging on the door of our individual and collective consciousness to embrace change that will lead to our freedom and development as a people and that apostle is Prince Aliyu Arome Abubakar Audu. We believe that democracy comes with hopes all over the world, but since the birth of this democracy the hope exuded by our people has given place to despair because the leadership which was selected or voted into office by the people to be their voice failed to translate their vision and aspirations into reality. Prince Aliyu Audu knows the intricacies and minimum requirements of leadership and has the driving vitality to turn that dream into reality.

We have seen politicians who have kept our people perpetually glued to Egypt because a Moses has never been present. Today our Moses has arrived and together with the people he is ready to undergo the tortuous journey of their development. Aliyu Abubakar Audu is not just a politician but is a scion of a politically astute family and father who has lived his political life in pursuing the good of his people. For those who are conversant with the Channels Television business programme which he has consistently been a lead discussant, know he has a political views that is in tune with the mood of the time. He has never been politically opinionated as he has a systematic and pragmatic grasp of the topic and the answers that transcend the questions of the day. The type of leaders we need at this time of our development are leaders that understand the questions which also can translate into solutions to solve the plethora of problems from our past leadership labyrinth. He is an astute businessman whose connections and reach transcend the borders of this country. He has led many investors to invest in various sectors of the Nigerian economy. He understands that the issue is the economy. Recently, he led a business delegation to President Muhammadu Buhari which has continued to elucidate applause from all youths in the country. We need young men and women who have the charisma, finesse, intelligence and above all the drive to contribute positively to our country rather than being part of the problems and one of those young men is Prince Aliyu Arome Abubakar Audu .

The young Abubakar Audu has decided to continue from where his father stopped and he has decided to be by the people always. He has pitched tent politically with the new political party ADC, a vehicle which he believes has the manifesto and programmes to change the lives of his people for the better. Why the ADC? Many political analysts have consistently asked this question since Aliyu Abubakar Audu decided to contest the House of Representatives seat for Ofu/Idah/Igala Mela/Odolu federal constituency on this new platform. His answer is simple -he never thinks the two popular behemoth parties in the country, APC and PDP, have fared any better in the political and economic spheres of our country to exude the type of hype and confidence which many a politician in our country strangulate themselves to join. He says politics is about service and he deliberately joined ADC to widen the political space so that the people will have solid and better alternatives to express their political choice and dreams.

Today we must accept that we need new political platform to give our people the incentivised democratic rent which they yearn for and deserve. We must realise that there is a general and lively ongoing debate on in our constituency about the root of the current state of discontent and disaffection with democracy. Some have suggested that the core of our problems is to be located in the recruitment processes of our leaders and the excessive emphasis on liberal political pillars of democracy to the exclusion of the social and economic pillars. I believe in the ADC we have a conscience based platform to build and bring back to our people the hope that democracy brings.

The ADC has a manifesto that seeks to introduce a new type of politics, a type of politics that emphasizes the need for development and not sloganeering. Aliyu Abubakar Audu.saw this part of the manifesto as the cornerstone of his political principles and he is now ready to give just that to the people of his constituency.

The needs of the common man in the society he knows and shall provide because he is one of them. ADC, he believes, is a party for the Talakawa or common man who has been cornered in the development process. He shall use the House of Representatives to seek through laws and motions the creation of adequate and strong institutions to cater for the educational needs of the people.

He believes in the presence of the deaf music is nonsensical and the next election should be about the people versus those plundering our resources and are still lurking around to be given another period to devour the state’s resources. He shall always be altruistic in his political pursuit which puts the people first. If there is any family in our state who has fought the symmetric and asymmetric warfare of the people it is the Abubakar Audu’s family. With his demise, the scion of the family is at our doorstep to continue from where late father stopped. We need to give him a chance.

Wada writes from Lokoja, Kogi state

