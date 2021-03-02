AUPCTRE boss tasks’ employers on industrial relations

National President Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) Comrade Benjamin Anthony has enjoined employers as well as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the country to be up to date on industrial relations issues.

Comrade Anthony, who was speaking on the crisis between workers of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and her management over some industrial disputes, also said employers of labour must see workers as partners in progress rather than seeing them as trouble makers.

The union leader regretted the happenings at the CAC where, according to him, the right of workers was being trampled upon by the management.

He said all efforts by the union to make the CAC Registrar General dialogue with the workers proved unfruitful.

While commending NLC President Comrade Ayuba Wabba for leading other labour leaders and workers to successfully picket the commission Wednesday, AUPCTRE president disclosed that the outcome of the exercise yielded a positive result.

“Well, the picketing was very successful.. You can see the signature clearly on the premises and you can see that the participation was excellent and it all went well. And let me salute the congress president Ayuba Wabba for leading that protest. Such protest helps to enlighten the general public to know the issues in CAC and the issues can be addressed if not for the attitude of the CEO, and some of us feel you can’t lead an organization with pride, more so that that organisation belongs to the people of Nigeria.

“Every Nigerian in CAC has the same right as the CEO, and I don’t also believe that the CEO can handle his organisation the way he is handling CAC, industrial relations in the workplace is key and engagement of the unions is also important. Like you are aware, several letters were written but the CEO ignored us and that prompted the NEC of the congress to issue a directive that the place be picketed.

“We are seeing the response from all angles and we believe that sooner, the issues would be settled, everything has been put to rest. To some of us, we believe that our sister union didn’t understand. We are pained because they were speaking like management and the trade union is a serious business and that is why when they came, we all looked at the issues and we all agreed to work together to give cover and protection to the workers of CAC.

“I advise the management not to look at workers as enemies rather see them as partners. The workers are there to check. Also, I wish to state that the Human Resources department of every organisation should make sure it is up to date with industrial relations.”

