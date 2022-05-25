Aura by Transcorp Hotels wins Tourism Innovation Award

Aura by Transcorp Hotels, the online booking platform which allows people to book hotels and short let apartments, experiences, and order food anywhere in Nigeria, has received a Special Recognition Award for Tourism Innovation at the 5th edition of the Nigeria Tourism Awards. According to the organisers of the award, the recognition is aimed at celebrating industry icons who have contributed to the growth of tourism in Nigeria.

“We are proud to receive the Special Recognition Award for Tourism Innovation less than a year after our official launch. With aura by Transcorp Hotels, we cater to the three major things people think about when they travel – where they stay, what they eat, and things to do. With our verified accommodation – hotels and apartments – and carefully curated experiences, we have over the past 10 months shown people reasons to travel within the country, whether for business or leisure, solo or as a family or group,” said Ifeoma Okafor-Obi Business Development Director, aura by Transcorp Hotels.

“With just a few clicks on our platform, users can be on their way to enjoy their best staycation ever, visiting hidden gems in different parts of the country and staying in hotels and apartments that feels like home, Okafor-Obi added.

Also commenting on the recognition, Dupe Olusola Managing Director/CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc, owners of aura by Transcorp Hotels stressed that the platform has proven to be a tool for revolutionising domestic tourism in Nigeria.

