Author tasks FG, Nigerians on use of STI to drive economy

Nigeria as country cannot survive without the production of modern technologies, industrial goods, including capital and processed, to drive its economy, author and researcher, Dr Felix Oragwu has said.

Dr Oragwu stated this Thursday during the launching of his book entitled ‘Technology and Wealth of Nations’ in Abuja, saying science and technological innovations must drive nation’s economy for Nigeria to move forward.

Speaking on solutions to long standing challenges in the economy, the author urged the federal government to create indigenous capacity and capabilities to produce modern technologies, “to produce industrial goods, whether capital goods – equipment machines, processed goods materials – or industrial materials. If we cannot do that, we will continue to be where we are.”

Earlier, chairman of the occasion, Engr. Otis Anyaeji, described the author as a prolific writer on Science Technology and Innovation (STI), which he has been fronting as the key to economic growth.

“Dr. Felix Oragwu has since the early 1970s been writing, as it were shouting on the roof top for all to hear and act on; that science and technology are the way to country building the economy. Since this conference, he has been writing to preach the gospel of technology for manufacturing of the needs of Nigerians and Nigeria. This is what has been codified as a manual for economic independence for Nigeria, and nay, African States in this book being launched today,” he added.

Executive Vice Chairman of NASEN, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna during the book review said “the book traces Africa’s economic backwardness to its origin – a key problem that has kept Nigeria’s policy makers handicapped and the economy crippled.”

Haruna recommended the teaching of the concept emboldened in the book in secondary and tertiary institutions for better understanding of the strategies to fast track the country’s economy.