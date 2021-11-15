Auto brands set for honours at NAJA’s Awards

Automotive brands and their franchisees in the country are getting set for honours come December 1, as organisers of the 2021 Nigerian Auto Awards, Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) announced finalists in each of the awards categories.

Eventual winners in each of the categories are expected to be declared on December 1, 2021 at the glamorous Nigerian Auto Awards scheduled for Eko Hotels and Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to the chairman of the award committee, Theodore Opara, Car-of-The-Year (COTY) will be contested by Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Creta and Kia Rio.

Weststar’s Associates Mercedes-Benz SL-Class and Coscharis Motors’ BMW 7-series will compete in the Luxury car of the year segment. In the compact SUV segment, Toyota RAV4 is coming back again to compete with Hyundai Tuscan and Ford Escape for the coveted crown in this ever-growing sector of the Nigerian auto market.

In the Pickup of the year segment, Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Mitsubishi L200 and Nissan Hardbody NP300 are set for another showdown as the contenders are on solid ground in the Nigerian auto market. Hilux has won the awards on several occasions in the past, likewise the Ford Ranger; but this time again; the die is cast as anything can happen within the competitors and those that are yet to win the award in the category for the first time.

Related

No tags for this post.No tags for this post.