Auto crash claims 2, others injured in Anambra





At least two persons reportedly died in an auto crash which occured at Ekulo River, along Owerri-Onitsha highway, Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area, Anambra state.

Blueprint gathered that the accident involving an ash color Toyota Sienna with registration number ENU609CN, equally left three occupants of the car with various degrees of injuries.

According to an eyewitness, Mr Nwachukwu Ikem, the accident occured around 6.55pm on Wednesday as a result of overspeeding.

“The driver lost control of his vehicle while on high speed and rammed into a ditch. Out of seven people onboard the vehicle, two died at the spot, three were injured, while other two came out unhurt,” Ikem added.

Confirming the report, the acting Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Anambra State Command, Ms Margaret Onabe, disclosed that the injured victims were recuperating at a private hospital while the deceased corpses have been deposited in a morgue.

“FRSC Officers and men are on ground managing traffic, and ensuring that obstructions caused by the incident is cleared. The FRSC State Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi has sent condolences to family of the dead victims. He urged motorist to maintain safe driving speed limits because speed leads to loss of control,” she said.

