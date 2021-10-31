Automobile : Private sector invest N500bn for assembly plants, others -NADDC boss

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has revealed that private companies have invested N500 billion into the automotive sector to set up assembly plants.

The director general and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, who noted this at it 1st NADDC quiz competition in Abuja at the weekend, said the money would also be used to set up related factories for production and assembly of vehicles .

He said the federal government didn’t invest the money but private companies as they have also started to assemble auto gas vehicles.

On the essence of the quiz competition, Jelani explained that they partnered with relevant authorities to get schools with the highest scores in the previous examination within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said it will help develop the automotive sector in terms of promotion of vehicles, transformation of technology and skills upgrading.

“The earlier we engage and support young Nigerians in primary and secondary schools to further understand automotive world and technology, the better we make the good decision to go into that field and study automotive engineering or design management.

“We believe that this is crucial to begin to get the students thinking and read more about it and boost that type of learning in schools, so that they can choose a course in the automotive sector and add value to that industry and for the nation,” he said.

The schools that participated in the quiz competition wre the Government Secondary School, Kuje , School of the Gifted, Gwagwalada, Pace Setters Academy and Faith Academy in Abuja .

Government Secondary School, Kuje took First position with 64 1/2 marks, School of the Gifted took the Second position with 54 marks, Pace Setters academy took the Third position with 53 marks while Faith Academy took the Fourth position with 52 marks.

One of the student, Sanusi Mohammed from GSS, Kuje lauded the NADDC for the competition, saying that the competition has increased his knowledge in the automotive line of learning.