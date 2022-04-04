Automobile technicians protest workshops demolition by taskforce 

The Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) FESTAC unit has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to caution the Lagos state taskforce chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, over illegal demolition of their workshop and towing of 80 vehicles.

The group made a peaceful protest to the Lagos state House Assembly on Monday to register their grievances as they submitted a letter to the governor.

Spokesperson of NATA, Comrade Femi Olanipekun, told newsmen that about 2000 of them were affected by the demolition carried out by the taskforce.

According to him, “They are trying to divert the attention of government from the lawsuit. About 80 cars were taken away by the Taskforce including our working tools.”

Olanipekun therefore appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to relocate them unconditionally pending the court judgment on the case.

In their open letter to the governor, NATA alleged that the Lagos taskforce came to the Buffer Zone on 1st of April with thugs to threaten its members to vacate the land within 24 hours.

The mechanics said the Lagos taskforce harassed and shot teargas directly to them, adding that some of them were injured.

They said about 15 vehicles were towed from one Bashiru Yusuf workshop and other mechanic workshops to the taskforce office in order to allegedly extort money from them.