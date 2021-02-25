Automotive industry attracted $1bn investment in 2019 – NADDC







Not less than one billion dollar investment was attracted into Nigeria’s automotive industry in 2019 alone, director general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu, has said.



Aliyu stated this at the opening of a two-day investigative hearing at the instance of an ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives, investigating the financial budgetary approvals and multilateral donations on skills acquisition and related programs of the federal government and its agencies, chaired by Victor Akinjo.



“We have the core responsibility of developing the automotive sector that is to encourage and promote the assembling and production of vehicle in Nigeria as opposed to continued importation from overseas and exporting jobs and revenues outside of Nigeria. It is our responsibility to keep all those funds here in Nigeria and promote our own.



“The first one is investment promotion to encourage investment into Nigeria and I am pleased to say that as at 2019, we managed to bring about one billion dollars into the country by companies such as Honda, Innoson, Dangote cement trucks and so on.

“These companies have store capacity of 400,000 vehicles, to all things being equal, they’ve invested in Nigeria. We’re also playing our role in being part of the future by joining the rest of the world in their advances such as electric vehicles.



“It is one thing to produce vehicles and another thing for people to buy them. That is why we are at advanced stage of discussion with Wema, Jaiz, Zenith banks to provide single digit auto financing for made in Nigeria vehicles.

“As soon as we get the necessary approval, Nigerians will be able to put down 10 percent, drive off with a new car made in Nigeria and pay over five years, rather than being forced to pay everything 100 percent”, the DG told the panel.

