Labour leaders in Nigeria Tuesday urged members of the National Assembly to ensure they vote in favour of autonomy for local government, state legilature and judiciary so as to guarantee progress and development in the country.

The leaders spoke during the workers’ advocacy rally to the National Assembly.

He said Nigerian workers and the citizens in general, had been on the receiving end due to the excruciating control of both local government, States House of Assembly and the Judiciary by the executive.

President Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba who led the workers on the advocacy, said the movement would do everything within her powers to ensure the needful was done.

He urged the lawmakers to vote in favour of autonomy for local government, state legislature and judiciary.

“We want overwhelming voting. We don’t want 99 percent, but we want the members to give100 percent of their votes to guarantee the independence of the judiciary, to guarantee full autonomy for local governments and also to guarantee full autonomy to our legislature.

“This is what will strengthen our democracy. We are going to actually name each person that fails to vote in this light. We will name and shame them,” he said.

Also speaking, General Secretary Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria(JUSUN) Comrade Isaiah Adetola said his union had been on the forefront struggling for autonomy for judiciary.

“We have gone to court and obtained a valid Court order granting autonomy for Judiciary but the governors who neither appealed the judgment are also not respecting that judgement,” he said.

Reacting, both majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ado Doguwa and the Senate chairman committee on Labour, Senator Godiya Akwashiki told the workers that both the National Assembly and Labour were on the same page.

