Autonomy: JUSUN obtains order to garnishee Niger, Kogi accounts 

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has obtained an “order nisi” to garnishee money belonging to Niger and Kogi states governments, domiciled in eight different banks in Minna and Lokoja.

JUSUN, who is the plaintiff and applicant had approached a Federal High Court, Abuja to seek an “order nisi,” to garnishee the money belonging to Niger and Kogi states governments.

For Niger, the accounts are Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc all domiciled in Minna branch, while for Kogi state, the banks are Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, UBA, Fidelity Bank Plc, First Bank Plc and Guarantee Trust Bank Plc all domiciled in Lokoja.

The presiding judge, Justice B. O. Quadri at the weekend, granted an “order nisi,” against the government of Niger State, referred to as the 53rd and 54th judgement Debtors/Respondents, in the case.

Justice Ouadri after the hearing said that “an order nisi is hereby made against the 53rd and 54t, judgement debtor/respondents in respect of the accounts of the said 53rd and 54th respondents domiciled with Zenith Bank Plc, Minna branch and Access Bank Plc, Minna branch respectively.

Also the Judge after the hearing said that “an order nisi is hereby made against the 45th and 46th Judgement debtor/respondents in respect of the accounts of the said 45th and 46th respondents domiciled with Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, UBA, Fidelity Bank Plc, First Bank Plc and Guarantee Trust Bank Plc all domiciled in Lokoja

“That the Ganishees are hereby ordered to show cause why an order absolute should not be made against them to pay the judgement creditor/applicant in the foretasted accounts domiciled with the within named banks.

“That case stands adjourned till 6th December, 2018 for the garnishees to show cause.”