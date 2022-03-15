Autonomy : NLC protest  holds  in Rivers,  Oyo, Enugu, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Bauchi  

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Wednesday (today) continues with her advocacy rally in the six geo-political zones of the country to prevail on the state assemblies to pass the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution to accommodate autonomy for Judiciary, Legislature and Local Government Administration as already passed by the National Assembly.

According to a circular addressed to affiliate unions dated March 14, 2022, the congress said the states to hosts the rallies are Enugu for South-East, Oyo for South- West, Nasarawa for North-Central, Rivers for South-South, Kaduna for North-West and Bauchi for North-East.

The circular, signed by NLC General Secretary Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja directed “workers from each geopolitical zone to assemble at the said state councils Secretariat of Congress from where they will march to the state Houses of Assembly.”

The labour movement had on 28th February and March 1st, 2022 stormed the National Assembly in Abuja to demand that the lawmakers do the needful by ensuring Nigeria moved forward.

The workers believed that granting autonomy to Judiciary, Legislature and the Local Government would guarantee progress and development in the country.