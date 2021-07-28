Auwalu Uba’s golden touch at BASUG

Before the establishment of the Bauchi State University Gadau (BASUG) in 2011, many Bauchi state students who finished secondary schools ended their academic career as diploma, higher diploma and certificate holders as the federal government owned Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi is a university of technology that offers engineering programmes and few science and management courses thereby leaving those interested in obtaining degrees in social sciences with dashed hopes.

Some who were determined to get degrees in their fields of interests other than engineering and sciences had to move to other states. But succour was finally brought to the Bauchi state indigenes as BASUG took up in 2011.

The school was separated into three faculties like school of sciences, law and social sciences. This means it gives all kinds of students opportunity to actualise their chosen careers.

However, like any other infant institution, the university could not start fully as a conventional school except it gets accredited courses by the National Universities Commission (NUC). It equally needs adequate funding and proactive management to grow in good time.

I can say without fear of contradiction that one man that nurtured this university to a full conventional school that can compete with any one in Nigeria in terms of the number of degree programmes it offers in various disciplines is the present Vice Chancellor Professor Auwalu Uba.

He was appointed as the chief executive officer of the university in 2017 and like king Midas, he had a golden touch in the institution as not less than 14 very important courses got accreditations under his administration and students happily apply to study them.

These 14 academic programmes include; Bachelors of Science (BSc) in Anatomy, Public Health, Physiology, Mathematics, Microbiology, Chemistry, Physics, Science Laboratory Technology and Botany

Others are: Bachelor of Education and Computer Science Bachelor of Arts in English, Bachelor of science in Accounting, Business Administration, Public Administration and Law.

Apart from introducing and securing the the accreditation of those courses, the Vice Chancellor established of new faculties. For instance faculty of Agriculture which conducts four programmes such as, Animal Science, Crop Science, Agricultural Economics and Extension and Soil Science.

The second one is faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences for the Doctor of Pharmacy Programme. Former faculty of Social and Management Sciences was splitted into; faculty of Management Sciences, faculty of Social Sciences while former faculty of Arts and Education was divided into faculties of Arts and Education respectively to enhance service delivery.

He also facilitated the establishment of centres for special purposes including Centre for Peace and Security Studies, Centre of Excellence for Research and Innovation as well as Entrepreneurship and skills acquisition Centre.

One may wonder what magic Mr Uba performed to achieve these feats within the last five years. It is not surprising if you know his antecedents and pedigree which I will like to share with the readers of this piece.

He was born on February 18, 1964, in Hardawa, Misau local government area of Bauchi state. He attended Hardawa Central Primary School, Hardawa from 1972 to 1978, Government Secondary School Misau from 1978 to 1982; and then transferred to Government Science Secondary School Azare in 1982 where he completed his Secondary Education in 1983.

Professor Auwalu Uba attended the School of Basic Studies (SBS) ABU Zaria from 1983 to 1984; and then admitted into the Faculty of Science of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1984, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology in 1987.

He did his National Youth Service at the General Hospital Katsina, Katsina State from 1987 to 1988.

He obtained a Master’s Degree in Medical Microbiology from the University of Maiduguri in 1992.

Professor Auwalu Uba obtained his PhD in Medical Microbiology in 2004 from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi.

He was a Visiting Research Fellow to the University of Wales, Swansea in the United Kingdom from 2000 to 2001.

He started his carrier as a Graduate Assistant in 1989 with the University of Maiduguri.

In July 1995, he joined the services of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi as Lecturer 2. From then, Auwalu Uba rose through the ranks to his current position.

He is at present a Fellow of the Nigerian Society for Microbiology, Member, Society for Applied Microbiology (SfAM) of the United Kingdom and Member, American Society for Microbiology.

Moreso, he is an Associate Editor, Journal of Life and Environmental Sciences, A Publication of the University of Maiduguri/University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (2010 – Date).

It is also pertinent at this juncture to commend the present Bauchi state government led by governor Bala Mohammed for providing the university with resources and financial wherewithal to get to this advanced stage. The government has provided funds for the VC to build dispensaries at communities hosting the three campuses of the university for the benefits of the students, staff and members of the communities as part of social responsibility. More hostels have been built to address accommodation challenges for students who hitherto resided in villages outside campuses.

As an advocate of good leadership, I think government continue to give him the ‘tools’, so he can continue the good job. While heads of other institutions in the state should emulate him.

Mukhtar, Chairman, Greater Tomorrow Foundation, writes from Bauchi.

Attachments area