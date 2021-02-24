Average prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene rise in 2020 – NBS

Average prices of premium motor spirit, popularly known as petrol rose by 12,88 per cent between 2019 and 2020, that of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), generally known as diesel went up 0.22 per cent, while consumers of National House Kerosene per litre went up 8.36 per cent. Surprisingly, the National Bureau for Statistics (NBS) said, the avearge price of a 5 kG cooking gas fell. But that of 12.5 KG rose marginally.

But in all three instance, the average price decreased on a month-on-month basis.

The prices of the three commodities were not the same across the country. States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Abia (N173.75), Adamawa (N166.25) and Gombe (N165.83).

States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Lagos (N160.75), Borno (N162.00) and Ekiti (N162.21).

States with the highest average price of diesel were Adamawa (N268.33), Zamfara (N262.78) and Kebbi (N257.50).

States with the lowest average price of diesel were Osun (N194.60), Anambra (N195.83) andEnugu (N198.24).

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Benue (N441.67), Taraba (N430.00) and Lagos (N402.67).

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N244.05), Rivers (N274.56) and Delta (N280.77).

States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Kebbi (N1,580.00), Nasarawa (N1,465.50) and Gombe (N1,435.56).

States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Bayelsa (N846.67), Rivers (N847.22) and Sokoto (N855.56).

Average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by -0.04 per cent month-on-month and by -3.47 per cent year-on-year to N1,949.02 in January 2021 from N1,949.75 in December 2020.

States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Bauchi (N2,480.00), Adamawa (N2,450.00) and Borno (N2,394.34).

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Enugu (N1,620.00), Ebonyi (N1,707.12) and Osun (N1,718.18).

Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.56 per centmonth-on-month and decreased by -0.06 per cent year-on-year to N4,177.55 in January 2021 from N4,154.28 in December 2020.

States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Cross River (N4,791.67), Sokoto (N4,753.42) and Akwa Ibom (N4,614.49).

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Kaduna (N3,291.19), Zamfara (N3,565.83) and Niger (N3,675.00).