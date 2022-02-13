Avert nationwide varsities’ strike, group beckons FG

Worried by the looming nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Education Rights Campaign (ERC) Sunday advised the federal government to avert the impending strike.

The ERC gave the advice in a statement jointly signed by its deputy national coordinator, Ogunjimi Isaac Ayobami and national mobilisation officer, Michael Lenin and made available to journalists in Ibadan

ERC emphasized in the statement that the only way for the federal government to avert the looming strike is to meet and resolve all outstanding disputes with the ASUU.

ERC said, ” ASUU has been patient enough, hence, meeting their demands is the only way to avert the coming crisis in the University system.

“ERC hereby calls on the President Buhari led government to avert impending nationwide strike of ASUU by meeting and resolving all outstanding disputes with the university lecturers.

“Outstanding areas of disputes include the refusal of the federal government to sign and implement the Renegotiated 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), funding of State Universities, non-payment of withheld salaries, check-offs and promotion arrears.”

ERC cautioned that with the present situation on ground, it is glaring that “blackmail will not work” in finding a lasting solution to the impending strike in the public universities in Nigeria.

“For us in the ERC, we believe that the funding of public education is the responsibility of the government, because quality education is primarily a social need. It is on this basis that we are in solidarity with ASUU to demand better funding of the public universities, especially payment of the revitalisation funds and improvement in the pay and working conditions of lecturers.

“Without this funding, quality education cannot be guaranteed from the underpaid and over-worked lecturers or from the under-equipped libraries, laboratories, hostels and other facilities on campuses.”

ERC lauded ASUU for its steadfastness over the decades in the struggle to defend university education viarallies, strike bulletins, etc to sensitize Nigerians ahead of the planned strike.