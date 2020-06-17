Aviation agencies CEOs, others brainstorm on strategic responses to changes in the industry



A stakeholders webinar conference will take place today Thursday where Chief Executive Officers of government agencies, Managing Directors of companies and journalists in the Nigerian aviation sector will fashion out strategic responses to the myriad of challenges brought upon the aviation by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.



Organisers said the panelists would discuss extensively on the negative impact of Covid-19 virus pandemic in the global aviation industry with focus on Nigeria and the necessary strategies to be adopted to stay relevant and profitable in the new order.



The webinar, put together by the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) will have Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB),Engr. Akin Olateru, and the Group Managing Director, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, Mrs. Olatokunbo Fagbemi as panelists.



The rest are the Chairman of Air Peace Ltd . Allen Onyema, President of the Aviation Roundtable Initiative (ARTI) Dr. Gabriel Olowo who are all to speak extensively on the requirements by various segments of the sector to stay in business.

The panelists would also share progressive ideas on how the aviation industry in the globe especially in Nigeria could gradually recover from impact of the pandemic and return to the era of growth.



With the theme ‘Nigeria’s Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies,’ Chairman of the League, Mr Olusegun Koiki said no fewer than 250 other industry stakeholders and professionals in different segments would participate at the webinar, which would kick-off at 11am.