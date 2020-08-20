Aviation: FG calls for dialogue to prevent job losses

The federal government has called for social dialogue between the employers and the employees in the aviation industry to prevent job losses.

Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige made the call in Abuja at a conciliatory meeting with airline operators and the trade unions in the aviation industry to discuss contentious issues, especially pay cut and laying off of workers.

The minister appealed to them to join hands and prevent job losses in the industry in line with the cardinal principle of the Buhari-led administration.

He said the government on its part would honour its obligation to the industry by providing palliatives in the form of “tax reduction, tax exemption, and elimination of custom duties on aircraft spares and logistics. The minister also said the Central Bank of Nigeria would also provide stimulus package to encourage the operators in the industry.”

He commended the efforts of the airline operators, especially Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters, in keeping faith and paying the salaries and allowances of their staff, when necessary, for the period of the COVID-19 epidemic.

He urged the operators to allow their employees exercise their right to unionization, as guaranteed by Section 40 of Nigerian Constitution.

“We encourage the airline operators to allow members of staff who desire to go into unions to do so, as belonging to unions is a voluntary thing. Obstructing them from doing so, is to curtail their fundamental rights as enshrined in our Constitution, ” he said.

On the cardinal issues, which the meeting sought to address, he noted that relative peace had been restored in the industry

He disclosed that the management of Air Peace, the aviation ministry and the trade unions in the industry had already agreed that Air Peace would dialogue with their workers on the re-absorption of some of the sacked pilots and engineers, while those who had already got employment elsewhere would be allowed to go peacefully and with their entitlement.

The minister directed the unions in Turkish Airlines to forward in writing their complaints about victimization of officers in the unions to the aviation minister and copy the labour and employment ministry.

On Bristow Helicopters, Ngige noted that 90 – 95% of the issues had already been solved through social dialoguing. He said: “While we understand the plight of the employers, being that the volume of work in that organization has dwindled, from 50 aircraft business to an all-time low of 12 aircrafts, we appeal to both management and workers to dialogue with human face in order to save jobs.”

The minister stated that the thrust of the social dialogues was to save jobs, so that even the management could also consider reduction in the number of people slated for redundancy.

He also noted that even if redundancy must occur, it should be done under the ambit of Nigerian law on redundancy.

On the unilateral pay cut by Arik Air, as well as the disagreement on terminal benefit for workers, Ngige directed the management of the airline to engage the employees on social dialogue and come up with a mutually agreed remuneration.Also speaking, President, Nigeria Labour Congress Comrade Ayuba Wabba appreciated the federal government’s commitment to supporting the aviation industry through the provision of palliatives.

