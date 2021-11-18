Aviation: Former Aviation Minister, Okpere wants increased funding, training for personnel

A former Minister of Aviation, Air Vice Marshal Anthony Okpere (rtd) has urge the federal government to increase funding for facilities upgrade and training of personnel as part of efforts to enhance safety in the sector.

Okpere, who chaired the Annual General Meeting of air traffic communicators bemoaned the shortage of personnel in the industry noting that except the gap in the sector between retiring and serving personnel is bridged, the industry will soon be face with challenge.

According to the AVM, except the country spend money in acquiring equipment and, the lives of people and that of the industry will be in danger.

“The job they are doing is so important, except they find a way to bridge that gap, we will soon have problems. We talk about modern means of communications, except we spend money, the lives of people and the industry is in danger”

