Aviation industry mourns demise of Med-View COO

The Nigerian aviation industry has been thrown into a mourning mood with the death of the Chief Operating Officer of Med-View Airline PLC, Apostle Michael Ajigbotosho.

The airline COO, who also served as its Accountable Manager, according to the management, passed away in a Lagos hospital after falling ill for a few days.

Stakeholders expressed shock at the news of the demise of Ajigbotosho with many taking to the various social media platforms to commiserate with Med-View airline and family of the late COO.

Managing Director of Med-View airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, the Managing Director told our correspondent that the death of Ajigbotosho was a rude shock to him and his staff who are yet to come to terms with his absence.

Alhaji Bankole described Ajig­botosho as a loyal manage­ment staff who dedicated his life to the growth of the airline and prayed that God repose his soul.