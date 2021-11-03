Aviation, livestock feeds training: United Nigeria Airline signs MoU with UNIZIK

The Chairman, United Nigeria Airline (UNA), Dr Obiora Okonkwo, Wednesday, signed three Memorada of Understanding (MOU) with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka to train students on Aviation industry, produce livestock feeds and promote exchange programme with Russian institutions.

Okonkwo, who is also the governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party for Anambra state November 6 poll, while performing the function at the University, explained that the first MoU which was between UNA and NAU would make it possible for the airline to accept up to 20 students of Engineering Department every year on intern for practical training, exposure and other opportunities in Aviation industry.

According to him, the second one domiciled with Obiora Okonkwo Foundation was aimed at producing scientifically approved and commercalised livestock feed, while the third via Russian-Nigeria Chambers of Commerce and Industry would help to promote exchange programme between the university and some Russia based institutions.

He added that “The three MoU means skills and manpower development. They are public private partnership programmes with great impact. They will help students and staff of the university in many ways. They will enhance the capacity of staff and students, expose them to various opportunities, and also increase the institutions Internally Generated Revenue.

“What was not included in the MoU that I promised the university is to facilitate opening of department of Russian languages in order to expose the students to the language and culture of Russians and other inherent opportunities like employment. I have being doing this before and I will continue not minding the outcome of the Anambra State Saturday November 6 Governorship Election. If I become governor, I will empty Russian investors into Anambra State with up to N10bn business investments.”

Responding, the Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Charles Esimone, represented by Prof. Frederick Odibo, deputy vice-chancellor (Academic), thanked the benefactor for the strong relationship he had established with the university having sponsored other programmes in the past, and assured conducive environment for more partnership.



