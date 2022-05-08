Aviation shutdown: Reps make u-turn on emergency plenary



The emergency plenary of the House of Representatives earlier scheduled to hold on Monday afternoon has been cancelled.

Instead, the leadership of the House would be meeting stakeholders in the aviation sector over threat to shut down local airline operations in the country, which was the central agenda of the planned session.

Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzariya, had in a statement on Saturday disclosed that the said emergency plenary was called for members to reconvene and discuss some critical national issues.

But in a message on Sunday, Danxariya stated; “I am directed to inform all Hon Members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby cancels the Emergency Plenary Session earlier scheduled for tomorrow 9th May, 2022.

“This cancellation follows from the near-resolution of some of the major critical issues in the Aviation Industry that necessitated the original notice. The House appreciates the positive concern, reaction and contributions of all Hon Members to these critical National issues.

“However, the Leadership of the House will still meet with relevant stakeholders tomorrow 9th May, 2023 at 2pm.

“The House sincerely regrets any inconvenience this short notice would have caused.

