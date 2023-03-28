Avoid ponzi schemes, SEC tells youth

As the campaign to create awareness among the youths and young people and further attract them to the capital market gathers momentum, young Nigerians have been urged to ensure they invest with entities that are registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Director, Market Development Department of the SEC, Mr. Nestor Ikeagu stated this weekend during the celebration of the Global Money week 2023 enlightenment campaign to School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Global Money Week (GMW) is an annual global awareness raising campaign on the importance of ensuring that young people from an early age are financially aware, and are gradually acquiring the knowledge, skills, attitudes and behaviors necessary to make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve financial well-being and financial resilience.

The SEC Director said that the official theme for Global Money Week 2023 is “Plan your money, plant your future”, adding that this year, GMW focuses on sustainability and raising awareness on the implications of individual financial behavior not only on one’s financial future but also on the environment and the society.

Mrs. Ngozi Obi, Senior Manager Financial Inclusion Department of the SEC, told the students GMW is an annual event enlightening the youth on saving money to invest for the future via the capital market.

Speaking earlier, Principal of the School, Dr. Rilwan Abubakar expressed appreciation to the SEC for choosing the school for the awareness campaign saying that it is a special day for the students who stand to benefit a lot to enable them learn how to invest.

