Avoid recurring political deficits, Aisha Buhari tells Nigerians





Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has urged political leaders to pay particular attention to the recurring development deficits in the country in order to guarantee the future of generations yet unborn.

She made the call during an event to mark the 6th anniversary of Future Assured, her pet project, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja on Thursday.



The first lady expressed optimism that it is possible to achieve a turnaround on the negative health outcomes and the persistent rates of morbidity and mortality, especially as they affect women if concerted efforts are made by all stakeholders.

She commended her foundation’s development partners and other stakeholders for their effort, time, and other resources, calling on them to sustain the tempo.

“Your commitment and support to Future Assured remains important in deepening collective commitment and investment to the development of this country,” she said.



She thanked the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, his wife as well as past and present governors and their wives for their untiring support to the Aisha Buhari Foundation and Future Assured, saying the project has made a lot of progress in the areas of health and nutrition, girl-child education, and women and youth empowerment.



In a keynote address at the event, Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) had commended the passion and excellent work of the First Lady on women and under-privileged Nigerians. He noted that the spirit and letter of ‘Future Assured’ fit into the government’s policy on social investment, from which millions of Nigerians have benefitted.