Await further directives on church registration, Lagos PFN advises members

The Lagos chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has told its members not to be in a hurry to register their churches with government as directed by the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC).

This directive was contained in a statement by the chairman of the body, Bishop Sola Ore.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State Safety Commission had on Wednesday, June 3, said it had commenced the registration of religious centres, social centres and other private enterprises that were shut down by the state government to curtail the spread of the global pandemic

The director-general of the commission, Lanre Mojola, reportedly said the registration is in line with the directive of the state government.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state governor, earlier said that the state is moving to fully reopen its economy and this will be done through the “Register-to-open” initiative.

Sanwo-Olu said the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) would assess the level of readiness of businesses and duly register them before they are allowed to operate.