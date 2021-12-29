Awards signpost challenge to take industry to greater heights – NCAA DG

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Captain Musa Nuhu said the accolades and awards received by the agency are signs of the confidence stakeholders have in the agency.

According to him, it will further serve as a morale booster for his administration.



The DG explained that the last one year has been an eventful as the NCAA was focused on laying the foundation for the turnaround of the aviation sector in Nigeria through strict enforcement of compliance to Nigerian Civil Regulations (Nig. CARs) under his leadership.



Captain Nuhu spoke at 11th Nigerian Aviation Development Promotion Awards (NIGAV),

awards ceremony in Lagos where he carted home the Outstanding Leadership Awards in Aviation, Ease of doing Business and Business Climate Improvement Award 2021.



A fortnight ago, the NCAA and its leadership was also honoured for being the best DG/CEO in Crisis Management post Covid-19 Award by the editorial board of the Air Transport Quarterly (ATQ) Magazine alongside other eminent individuals and organizations for their contributions to the growth and development of the Aviation industry.



According to organisers, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the NCAA boss organised a series of virtual meetings on a regular basis to chart the way forward with industry stakeholders, agencies and players both within the country and outside; these efforts earned him global commendation.

Nuhu also was rewarded for his leadership roles in the flight restart programme with the Safety Sustainability Awards for compliance to Safety Standards and Regulations for safer skies



An elated Nuhu commended the organisers for the awards, promising that the authority will not rest on its oars towards ensuring safe, secure and passenger-friendly air transportation in Nigeria.



According to him, “this chain of awards is a challenge to NCAA not to fail.”



However, he promised that the Authority would continue to ensure strict compliance to safety Regulations in the interest of safer skies.

