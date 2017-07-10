Awaziem sparkles in fi rst game for Nantes

By AbdulRaheem Aodu Kaduna

Fans of French Ligue 1 side Nantes got to see a glimpse of the quality of their new signing Chidozie Awaziem in their 2-2 draw against Switzerland side FC Laussane Sport in a pre season friendly ahead the start of the French Ligue 1. Awaziem completed his loan move from Porto to Nantes two days ago, and the 20 year old who has two senior national team caps for Nigeria was thrown into the deep end by coach Claudio Ranieri after his team let slip a two goal lead.

Nantes were leading 2-0 but FC Laussane Sport drew level in the second half, and with Nantes under severe pressure Ranieri introduced Awaziem who gave a performance that helped his team keep the Swiss side at bay. Awaziem even came close to scoring from a free kick with a header, and his performances drew him praises from Ranieri who pointed out that his introduction helped his team get a strong hold on

proceedings. Th e coach dropped a big hint that Awaziem could start their next pre season fi xtures as he confi rmed some players who were introduced in the second half of the FC Laussane Sport tie will be in the starting line up in their next game.