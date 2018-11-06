AWC 2018: Angst, concerns as Super Falcons head to Ghana with ‘ordinary clothes’

Angst and raging criticisms have greeted the manner Nigeria’s senior National Women, Super Falcons traveled to Abidjan, Ivory Coast en route Ghana, venue of this year’s African Women Championship (AWC).

Blueprint Correspondent cited the entire team in ordinary cloth (mufty), instead of adorning an official kitting material.

A fan of the team later took to his tweeter and wrote; “How can our @ NGSuper_Falcons be made to travel like this? Unacceptable # RespectOurSuperFalcons”

Aside Super Eagles, Nigeria’s men team, every other National team side have been subjected to several ‘maltreatment’ ranging from non-payment of allowances to lack of training material especially kits.

However, at the inception of Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)-led administration, four years ago, a deal with NIKE, global renowned kitting company was announced by the country’s soccer body as the official kitting company.

Many years down the line, there have been concerns over non-availability of the kits to various National teams.

While the raging worry continue to ravage Nigerian football, no official of NFF has come open to declare how the deal NIKE has been utilised and how far the Nigerian community can benefit from the partnership.

At the moment, some officials of NFF are reportedly facing corruption allegations before a constituted Presidential panel.

