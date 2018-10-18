AWC: Equatorial Guinea banned, Kenya takes over

Kenya has replaced Equatorial Guinea for the final tournament of the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018 after their protest against the latter was upheld by the CAF Disciplinary Board.

“In their initial letter, Kenya was protesting the eligibility of 6 players, however, they only maintained their protest regarding one player: Anette Jacky MESSOMO

“The player in question was allegedly of Cameroonian nationality and had played for several European based clubs.

“By a letter dated 30 August 2018, the Cameroonian federation confirmed the above by stating that the player in question is indeed of Cameroonian nationality and that they deny ever receiving a request from Equatorial Guinea in order for Mrs. AnetteJacky MESSOMO to change her national association.

“In accordance with CAF regulations, all parties were requested to present their responses in regards to the allegations made against Equatorial Guinea’s Women team.

“The Federación Ecuatoguineana De Fútbolclaimed that the player in question had benefited of her grandfather’s nationality and that she has been living in Equatorial Guinea since childhood. However, they failed to support their allegations with sufficient evidence,” read the decision taken on 17 October 2018.

Due to the decision, the qualified teams will be as follows: Ghana (host), Algeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia.

Meanwhile, the draw for the final tournament will take place on Sunday, 21 October 2018 in Accra.

