AWCON 2018: South Africa set up final clash with Super Falcons

South Africa will face defending champions, Nigeria in the final of the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) after defeating Mali 2-0 in their semi-final fixture at the Cape Coast Stadium on Tuesday.

Both teams will clash in the final of the competition on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

t’s the second time both Nigeria and South Africa are meeting at AWCON 2018 .

The Banyana Banyana defeated Nigeria 1-0 in their first Group B game at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Thembi Kgatlana opened scoring for South Africa against Mali in the 31st minute. It was her fifth goal of the competition.

Lebohang Ramalepe netted the second goal for her side nine minutes from time.

The South Africa and Nigeria are the two teams from the continent who have qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Earlier in the day, Nigeria’ Super Falcons defeated South Africa 4-2 on penalties to book their place in the final. The game ended 0-0 in regulation time.

