AWCON 2022 qualifier: CAF names Nigerien referees for Cote d’Ivoire, Super Falcons final battle

The Confederation of African Football has selected Nigerien official Zouwaira Souley as the referee for Wednesday’s 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying match between Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria in Abidjan.

Souley will work in company with compatriot Hawa Douno Moussa (assistant referee 1), Lamouni Latiifah Laura Pare from Burkina Faso (assistant referee 2) and another Nigerien, Nafissa Sani (fourth official).

Ayawa Mana Mawoufemo Dzodope from Togo will serve as match commissioner, with another Togolese, Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson-Hogban as referee assessor.

The Super Falcons, holders of the trophy which they have won nine times, won the first leg at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja 2-0 on Friday, both goals coming off the boots of US –based forward Ifeoma Onumonu.

Nigeria’s contingent to the return leg landed in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan on Sunday evening, and trained at the Palais des Sports in the Treichville area of the city. The 23-woman Super Falcons squad includes Captain Onome Ebi, Onumomu, defender Ashleigh Plumptre, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, midfielders Rasheedat Ajibade, Toni Payne and Rita Chikwelu, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo and Gift Monday.

Wednesday’s encounter will take place at the Stade Robert Champroux, also in Abidjan, and will commence at 4pm Cote d’Ivoire time. The Falcons are expected to have a feel of the match venue on Tuesday evening.

The winner on aggregate will join hosts Morocco and Uganda who have already qualified for the 12–team finals holding in Morocco 2nd -23rd July this year.

Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Burundi and Tunisia who scooped huge first-leg wins, as well as Botswana who won away from home, look good for spots in Morocco, and to some extent Nigeria and South Africa, with decent home wins.

Burundi will expectedly pick their ticket on Monday when they visit Djibouti, while the delicately –poised fixture between Namibia and Zambia, which first leg ended scoreless in Luanda, will be settled inside the Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

All the other eight matches will hold on Wednesday.

SUPER FALCONS IN ABIDJAN:

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Yewande Balogun

Defenders: Onome Ebi, Osinachi Ohale, Ashleigh Plumptre, Rofiat Imuran, Oluwatosin Demehin, Michelle Alozie, Nicole Payne

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu, Rasheedat Ajibade, Toni Payne, Regina Otu, Peace Efih, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu, Francisca Ordega, Gift Monday, Christy Ucheibe, Mbadi Amanda, Ifeoma Onumonu, Esther Okoronkwo

ALL THE FIRST LEG RESULTS

Wednesday 16 February: Burundi 6-1 Djibouti; Zambia 0-0 Namibia; Guinea-Bissau 0-6 Burkina Faso; Senegal 1-0 Mali

Thursday 17 February: Togo 2-1 Gabon

Friday 18 February: Zimbabwe 1-3 Botswana; South Africa 2-0 Algeria; Tunisia 5-0 Equatorial Guinea; Cameroon 8-0 The Gambia; Nigeria 2-0 Cote d’Ivoire

ALL THE RETURN MATCHES

Monday, 21 February: Djibouti Vs Burundi

Tuesday 22 February: Namibia Vs Zambia

Wednesday 23 February: Burkina Faso Vs Guinea-Bissau; Mali Vs Senegal; Gabon Vs Togo; Botswana Vs Zimbabwe; Algeria Vs South Africa; Equatorial Guinea Vs Tunisia; The Gambia Vs Cameroon; Cote d’Ivoire Vs Nigeria