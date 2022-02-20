AWCON 2022 qualifier: Super Falcons arrive Abidjan ahead of crunchy tie with Lady Elephants

The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Sunday flew into Abidjan, ahead of their crucial 2022 WAFCON second-leg final round qualifier with Côte d’Ivoire in Wednesday.

This was disclosed by Nigeria Football Federation’s Director of Communications Ademola Olajire.

In the first-leg played inside the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Friday, the Falcons defeated Côte d’Ivoire 2-0.

A brace from American-born Ifeoma Onumonu earned the reigning WAFCON champions the win.

The 2022 WAFCON, which will be hosted in Morocco in July, will serve as qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Falcons has participated at every FIFA Women’s World Cup which started in 1991.