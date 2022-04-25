AWCON 2022: Super Falcons can rule Africa again – Kanu

On the heel of their superlative performance against Canada, Nigeria’s Super Falcon player, Uchenna Kanu is of the opinion that the team can successfully defend their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco.

Randy Waldrum’s charges will look to win a 10th WAFCON title in Morocco later this year.

The Super Falcons beat tough foes Ghana and Cote d’lvoire in the qualifiers and are the overwhelming favourites to retain the title they won four years ago in Ghana.

“There is huge growth among African teams, they are been tougher to match up with Nigeria, so the Super Falcons need to focus on making sure no team get to our level,”Kanu told CAFonline.com.

“I think the team is good and going well. We need to work on building team chemistry and make sure the Super Falcons remain the best. We need to work on maintaining that standard.

“We just need to train and focus on the things to get better at. The chances of Nigeria winning WAFCON is very high. I believe in the team because we have a good squad, we are prepared and I’m hopeful.

“It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be tough because other teams are getting better. We won’t have to just sit on that, but we have a good team and we are definitely going to win.”

The draw for the competition will hold on Friday, April 29 at the Mohamed VI Complex in Rabat, Morocco.

