AWCON: Ebi, Oluehi named in team of the tournament

Super Falcons duo, Onome Ebi and Tochukwu Oluehi has been named in the best 11 of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations Cup in Ghana – AWCON 2018.

Reigning African women’s footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala however missed out following her uninspiring display in the competition.

Ebi, who is Super Falcons co-captain with Rita Chikwelu featured in all of the Nigerian ladies’ five games

in the competition and proved her mettle with an outstanding performance all through.

Ebi single handedly kept the tournament’s top scorer and best player, Thembi Kgatlana quiet in the final game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Oluehi was no doubt a sure candidate for the AWCON 2018 best goalkeeper award. She conceded only once from open play and her heroics in the semi-final and final penalty shootout win against Cameroon and South Africa made the difference for Nigeria.

Two other Nigerian players; Oshoala and Francisca Ordega were named among the substitutes.

Ordega was named woman of the match in the AWCON 2018 final win against South Africa. She had picked the gong in Nigeria’s second group game against the Shepolopolo of Zambia.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon dominated the AWCON 2018 list with four players. They are Aboudi Onguene, Yvonne Ndoumbouk, Raissa Feudjio and Tcheno

South Africa captain, Janine Van Wyke and two of her teamamates Thembi Chrestina Kgatlana and Lebogang Ramalepe also made the list.

Fourth placed Mali and hosts Ghana have one player each in the AWCON 2018 best eleven selection that was made by the CAF technical study group. They are Bassira Toure and Elizabeth Addo



Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.