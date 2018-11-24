AWCON: Oshoala sparkles as Super Falcons pummel Equatorial Guinea, set up Cameroon semis clash

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have set up a repeat of the 2016 Final in Yaounde as in a clash with Cameroon in the first semi-final of the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Accra on Tuesday after the reigning champions thrashed Equatorial Guinea 6-0 in Cape Coast on Saturday.

And so, It remains one more victory, the Nigerian Super Falcons will continue their tradition of featuring in the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Desire Oparanozie gave indications that it would be another day of several misses when she poorly hit the ball with only the goalkeeper to beat after two minutes. Asisat Oshoala’s sky-high, long-range freekick followed four minutes later, but Player of the Match in the 4-0 defeat of Zambia on Wednesday, Francisca Ordega, shot Nigeria into the lead after 10 minutes with a poacher’s strike from a Rita Chikwelu pass.

Two minutes later, Asisat finished well from a Desire Oparanozie pullout to make it two for the Super Falcons, but this was followed by Ngozi Okobi wasting another glorious opportunity in the 19th minute.

Oshoala got her second of the day and Nigeria’s third when she cooly angled the ball from Halimat Ayinde’s pass, but then booted another good chance wide on the half hour.

Oshoala completed her hat –trick in the 34th minute, nodding twice from another Oparanozie pull –out to make it four for the champions.

In the second half, the Nzalang Nacional, who lost 1-7 to Banyana Banyana on Wednesday in Cape Coast, looked brighter, but then Oparanozie’s fierce shot that took a deflection on its way into the net from a brilliant Ordega move and pass took the fight out of them.

Substitute Anam Imo sliced her shot horribly off target seconds after coming into the fray, and after Rita Chikwelu got the sixth by running well onto a pass from Ngozi Ebere to outfox the goalkeeper, Oshoala wasted another one-on-one with the opposing goalkeeper.

In the other match of Group B played in Accra, South Africa and Zambia tied 1-1, meaning the Zambians head home while South Africa qualify alongside Nigeria and tackle Mali in Tuesday’s second semi-final in Cape Coast.