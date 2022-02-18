AWCON qualifier: Plumptre debuts, Onumonu fires brace as Super Falcons down Lady Elephants

Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Friday defeated the Lady Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in a 2022 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier match.

The Nigerian team beat the Lady Elephants 2-0 in a thrilling encounter that was played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Super Falcons first put one past the Ivorian ladies at the 13th minute of play but was disallowed by a foul call by the centre referee, giving the Super Falcons a free kick instead.

However, in the 21st minute of play, Esther Okoronkwo set up Ifeoma Onumonu inside the box to fire the Super Falcons in front from close range.

Going into the second half, in the 56th minute, Onumonu bagged a brace as she lobbed the ball over the Ivorian goalkeeper to double the lead of the Super Falcons.

Former England youth international, Ashleigh Plumptre, made her international debut for Nigeria in the encounter.