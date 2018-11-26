AWCON: World Cup ticket is our target -Dennerny

Head coach of the Super Falcons, Thomas Dennerby has reiterated that securing the World Cup ticket for France 2019 is the main aim of the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Dennerby has once again said that the next goal of the team is to secure one of the three available slots for the women’s World Cup in France next year.

“We started with a loss in the first game against South Africa and we said from the beginning that we won’t change anything but work with our plan and we will take it one game at a time,” he said after the victory against the Equatorial Guineans.

“I think because we stayed cool is the reason we are here now. We followed the plan and didn’t get stressed after losing but we’re very happy to be in the semi-final,” he added on his assessment of the team after the group phase of the 2018 AWCON.

Speaking further, the Swedish tactician said: “We’ve reached our first goal, our next goal is to secure a ticket to France next year.”

The Super Falcons of Nigeria face the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon on Tuesday – a repeat of the 2016 AWCON final, for a place in the finals of Ghana 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

