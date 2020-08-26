AWDROP declares war on unlicensed, indiscriminate drilling in Ekiti

National President of the Association of Water Well Drilling Rig Owners and Practitioners (AWDROP), Mr. Michael Ale, has urged the federal and state governments to renew the fight against indiscriminate drilling by self-acclaimed drillers who fail to get license from relevant government agencies.

Speaking to journalist in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, Ale who expressed shock at the alarming rate at which unprofessional drillers are engaging in indiscriminate drilling, cautioned that Nigeria risks massive environmental degradation should the charade continue without regulatory intervention.

The water drilling expert and the CEO of Development Nigeria, a development platform, was responding to a recent arrest of an Indian drilling firm, Reddish Drilling Rig, which caused a stir in Ibadan metropolis, Oyo state over alleged indiscriminate drilling.

The firm was also allegedly found to be unlicensed before its arrest was effected by the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Idowu Oyeleke.

Three staffers of the Indian drilling company were reportedly apprehended for alleged indiscriminate drilling at Sabo area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital by the state Environmental Task Force, which may charge them to court over non-payment of permit and indiscriminate drilling by road side.

The drilling firm’s activities leading to heavy early morning gridlock on the axis of the road was said to have incurred public wrath and outcry leading to an urgent SOS call to the commissioner who promptly swung into action.

Ale lauded the commissioner’s prompt response as a measure of proactive engagement with defaulters on the part of government. He called for such proactive measures in regulating all local businesses in the country, saying: “Local businesses in Nigeria cannot grow or thrive without proper regulations. Banks cannot support in an unregulated businesses.

“The environment is affected and the operators who clamour for not being regulated risk not growing.

“Regulation is to protect the poor and the customer for standard operative procedure and sustainability of their borehole and provide value for money.

“Nigerians should realise that what is not regulated cannot be termed standard hence they cannot complain about shoddy jobs.

“Sub national governments should please pass their respective laws to regulate well water drilling and execute such laws to help local operators and enforce standard. It should not be on collection of money alone but technical regulation.”