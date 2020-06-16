Awoniyi now in stable condition after concussion – Manager

Mainz Manager, Achim Beierlorzer, has confirmed that Taiwo Awoniyi who suffered a severe concussion in the team’s 1-0 loss to Augsburg last Sunday is back on his feet and in stable condition.

Awoniyi a former Golden Eaglets striker was handed his fourth consecutive start in the Bundesliga on Sunday, but he only lasted for twenty minutes as he had to be rushed to the hospital following a dangerous collision.

There were fears concerning his health, but Mainz Manager has now allayed those fears, saying Awoniyi is fine, although he had a concussion.

Speaking after the game, which saw Mainz lose at home, Beirlorzer confirmed the concussion was serious, but the former Golden Eaglets star is now stable and can remember everything.

“Taiwo is conscious and responsive. He has suffered a severe concussion but can remember everything,” Bierlorzer said. The 22-year-old also confirmed is he’s doing fine as he was seen smiling in a video call after the injury.

It’s a relief for Awoniyi who is starting to make some progress at Mainz after a difficult start to the season. The former Gent star joined Mainz on loan from Liverpool last summer, but he struggled for game time with just six appearances before the league was suspended.

However, he’s enjoyed some sort of renaissance since the league resumed, which has led to reports that Mainz are considering signing him permanently.