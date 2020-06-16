Awoniyi out for 2 games after concussion

Taiwo Awoniyi will miss at least two Bundesliga games after he suffered a serious concussion during a home loss to Augsburg and was rushed to hospital.

Mainz 05 sports director Rouven Schroder disclosed this in a video message.

Awoniyi was stretchered after mid-way through the furst-half of Saturday’s game against Augsburg, which they lost in front of their fans.

The Liverpool loanee will now miss Wednesday’s clash against Borussia Dortmund and the match against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Mainz are battling relegation as they are only three points above the drop zone with 31 points from as many matches.