Ayade, APC leaders mourn death of C’River chairman

Governor Ben Ayade and leaders of All Progressives Congress have expressed shock over the death of the state chairman of the party, Dr

Matthew Achigbe, in a ghastly motor accident at the weekend.

Expressing sadness over the tragic death of the one-time Permanent Secretary in the state civil service, Senior Special Assistant on

Media and Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ayade, in a statement, Christian Ita, said the governor received the news about the death of

Achigbe with shock.

He described the late politician as “an elder statesman, a devout Catholic and a community leader who lived a life of selflessness and

dedication to the service of the state, his community and the church.”

While lamenting the passing of the Obubra-born retired Permanent Secretary, he said words could scarcely comfort those he left behind.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this moment of unspeakable grief. The Cross River State Government shall work closely

with his family to ensure he gets a befitting farewell,” the statement quoted the governor.

Moreover, other APC leaders said they were devastated at the death. In a brief telephone chat with our reporter, the Chairman of Niger Delta

Development Commission, NDDC, Sen Victor Ndoma Egba, described Dr Achigne’s death as a great loss to the party and the nation.

The National Vice Chairman of the party for South-South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, in his reaction said “We are very saddened by the loss

of our chairman to a car accident on his way back from a Catholic Knight programme in which he was a leader.

“I do not think anybody survived that accident. It is an unfortunate development. I am in a state of shock. I am completely devastated.

This is a lost too much. I am not completely in charge of the right words to use now.”

John Ochala, the State Deputy Chairman, also expressed ‘rude shock’ on the death of the Chairman, explaining, “He went for a Catholic Church

programme and was on his way to Obubra when this incident happened.