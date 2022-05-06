Ayade, Obong of Calabar, Duke mourn ex-CAN chair Archibong

Prominent Cross Riverians, including Governor Ben Ayade, the Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V, former governors Donald Duke, Liyel Imoke, Senator Gershom Bassey and many others, Friday, mourned the demise of former Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the State, Archbishop Archibong Archibong.

Archbishop Archibong, who died on April 1, 2022, at the age of 72 after a brief illness, was the president and founder of the Calabar-based Intercessors Bible Mission (IBM).

In a condolence message, Governor Ayade described Archbishop Archibong as a mentor who impacted as many as were opportuned to pass his ways.

“He was a pillar of strength to his family and the Church, he has also inspired many who will no doubt miss his fatherly counsel,” Ayade said.

Obong, on his part, said Archbishop Archibong “distinguished himself in many religions, some of which were his personal initiatives.”

The condolence, which was signed on his behalf by HRH Etinyin Ekpo Archibong, Secretary of the Etuboms’ Traditional Council, said the departed Archbishop established monthly meetings in the Obong’s palace which helped to change a lot of things and therefore prayed God to grant the departed a peaceful repose.

To former governor Donald Duke, “Archbishop Archibong’s place in our minds and hearts is totally irreplaceable. He spared nothing, sacrificed his all even when it seemed unattainable to most. He did not relent in his convictions.

“He made efforts to make our society a better place and was truly a man of God. He was special, focused and loved his creator without any reservation.”

