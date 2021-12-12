Ayade urges FG to develop indigenous technology

Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade has said that Nigeria cannot be independent if it continues to import technology.

Ayade made the assertion recently at the appreciation and award day of the Joint Action Congress of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in Abuja.

The event was organised in honor Nigerians who have contributed significantly towards the repositioning of the agency.

The Governor, who is also a recipient of the award commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s for approving the 1 per cent contribution from the Federation Account into the coffers of NASENI.

A recent data by the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), had said 90 per cent of technologies powering the Nigerian economy are imported

Ayade lamented that without the development of local technology, “the independence of Nigeria in 1960 was a mere political independent”.

On his part, Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, said the president had directed the agency to collaborate with state governments for accelerated development in the area of technology.

Haruna said the private sector has been brought on board for efficient results in commercialisation of local made products.

Other recipients of the awards included: Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Chairman, Senate Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Ekwunife, Chairman, House committee on Science Research Institutions, Olaide Akinremi, among others.

Related

No tags for this post.