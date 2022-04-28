Ayade’s projects’ll not be moribund – Guber aspirant vows

Against the backdrop of fears in some quarters that non-functioning industries and factories established by the Gov Ben Ayade-led administration would die when he leaves office, a governorship aspirant has vowed he would ensure the industries work at full capacity.

The aspirant, Engr, Nsa Ekpenyong Asuquo, stated this in Calabar at the State Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday, while making his intention to take over from the incumbent governor known to the party leaders.

He said: “I will ensure that there is no industry set up by the Governor Ben Ayade-led government that will be left moribund. I will make them work hundred percent.

“Most of the industries the incumbent governor has built have the long term propensity of firing Cross River into economic prosperity.

“And I think opportunity should be given to someone who understands how to pilot the frameworks that are already on ground, especially the Bakassi Deep Seaport project.

“We will ensure the legacy of Gov Ben Ayade is not only sustained but made to function optimally thereby cutting to the lowest minimum our high unemployment rate,” Engineer Asuquo said.

He further assured Cross River people of his ability and preparedness to win the primaries and the main election scheduled for next year, and therefore solicit for support.

In his remarks, the state party chairman, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, said the aspirant ‘washed some dirt off us,’ and lauded the Asuquo for donating the latest Toyota Hiace bus to the party.

