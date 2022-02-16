AYCF condemns killing of Northern traders in Abia





Arewa Youth Consultative Forum has condemned gunmen’s attack on cattle market at Omumauzor, Abia state, which led to the killing of eight traders of Northern origin, leaving several others with various forms of injury.

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday night allegedly stormed the new cattle market in Omumauzor, Ukwa West local government area of Abia state, shooting at the traders and causing the death of eight traders, while several others were left injured.

But AYCF National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima in a statement on Wednesday tasked Abia state government to build on its swift reaction to the killings by bringing the killers to book, putting immediate stop to such ethnic cleansing and compensating the victims to assuage their worry.

“As a group we are still deeply concerned about the murder of Northerners resident in Abia, who are doing legitimate business. We are also deeply touched by the report of scores of others sustaining various degrees of injury and have now been hospitalised.

“Pursuant to this development, we in the AYCF, wish to state as follows: We condemn in totality this dastardly attack on innocent citizens from the North trading to earn a living. We welcome the prompt response of security agencies and the Abia state government for going after the killers and rushing the injured ones to the hospital.

“We urge the Abia state government to pursue its promise to bring the killers to book, in the spirit of national unity and stability. The AYCF will be following closely the efforts of Abia state government to fulfill its promise of providing compensation for the families and survivors of the attack.

“We pray this should be last bad news we would hear about innocent Northern traders, from not just Abia but the entire Southeast, in the spirit of national unity and stability,” AYCF said.