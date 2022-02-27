AYCF seeks intervention over Air Peace, Kano Emirates face-off 

Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has tasked prominent Nigerians to intervene in the misunderstanding between the Kano Emirates Director of Protocol, Alhaji Isa Bayero and Peace Air management.

AYCF national president, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, in a statement Sunday said, “It is worrisome that a viable solution to the ongoing misunderstanding seems far away because elders in the country are yet to either pay attention to the matter or make move in the interest of peace”.

Yerima expressed surprise that Peace Air chairman, Allen Onyema “is being associated with disrespecting the Emir of Kano because the Onyema I know has never ever been linked to disrespect for monarch in the North, much less the Emir of Kano. Peace Air chairman has made business sacrifices, evacuating Nigerians from troubled spots around the world, and we hope this matter will not obliterate such sacrifices.

“Two years ago, when I humbly asked the Air Peace chairman to delay a flight for us, in the entourage of chairman, Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, CNG chairman Board of Trustees, Nastura Ashir Shariff , he promptly did. I recall vividly, that we were travelling by road from Ibadan to Lagos to catch the Air Peace plane for our return to Abuja that time. He did that favour by delaying the flight for over an hour. Notwithstanding, I’m not a revered monarch like His Royal , the Emir of Kano.

“And the Peace Air chairman later told me why he did that favour. He said he delayed the flight because ‘you and Ango Abdullahi were doing peace shuttles around Nigeria to douse certain tensions. And you were about missing another important peace shuttle in Abuja if that flight was not delayed’.

Allen Onyema said he would do anything for peace to reign in the country hence he delayed the flight.