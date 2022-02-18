AYCF warns Akeredolu over Amotekun’s ‘harassment of Northerners’

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has cautioned Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state to tread cautiously in “condoning the latest round of harassment of Northerners in the state.”

AYCF’s national president, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, in a terse media statement on Friday lampooned the Ondo state government’s “disregard for the manner Northerners get purportedly arrested by armed militias disguised as Amotekun, on trumped up charges in the state.”

The Forum condemned the activities of “armed gangs masquerading as security agents in a nation where the police, the DSS, NSCDC and others are the only recognised enforcers of law and order.”

“We wish to sound a strong note of warning, that the Ondo state government should stop turning a blind eye to the attack on innocent Nigerians from the North who is doing legitimate business in the state.

“If the people of Northern Nigeria had taken the same path of extra judicial harassment, by now no indigene of Ondo state would have been living and doing business in the region.

“We have had enough of this unbridled harassment and intimidation of Northerners in Ondo state and we are beginning to see that the disposition of the state governor is what has emboldened extrajudicial militia outfits to make innocent Northerners in Ondo the butt of shameful intimidation,” the statement read in part.