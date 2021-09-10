Ayedun Day: Ekiti monarch tasks indigenes on peace, development

The Alaaye of Oke-Ayedun in Ikole LGA of Ekiti state, Oba Olufemi Aribisala, Obembe I Oraye Gbo-t’Edumare, has enjoined all sons and daughters of the area, home and in the Diaspora, to make concerted efforts towards the growth and development of the land.

The monarch gave the charge during the 35th anniversary celebration of Oke Ayedun day in Oke Ayedun, Ikole LGA of Ekiti state over the weekend.

While declaring the occasion open on behalf of the Alaaye-in-Council and the good people of Oke Ayedun Ekiti, the paramount ruler of the town, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sir Olufemi Aribisala, prayed for the peace and unity of the town while enjoining all sons and daughters of the town to contribute to the developmental projects of the town.

In his key note address, chairman of the occasion, Mr. Tumise Ige, sued for cooperation of the citizens of Oke Ayedun by ensuring that they participate in socio-cultural and economic development of the town through synergy and collaboration, stressing: “We cannot isolate our town and expect rapid development.”

Bishop of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Rt, Rev. Dr. Titus Ilori Omoniyi JP, in his address, urged the good people of Oke Ayedun Ekiti to look up to God and commit their ways unto Him as well as follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, especially at this period of security threat, banditry, abject poverty and penury ravaging the land.

Similarly, the chairman of Ikole local government area, Hon. Prince Sola Olominu, while delivery his speech through his representative, Prince Oluwafemi James Oniyele, urged the residents of Oke Ayedun to be accommodative to visitors and exhibit the good spirit of brotherhood for which Ekiti state is known for, so as to attract foreign investors to Oke Ayedun, being the gate way to the North.

