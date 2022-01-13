AYF backs Buhari, tackles Arewa youth over call for sack of NIA boss

The Arewa Youth Federation (AYF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to discountenance what it described as “the ill-informed and ill-motivated call for the sack of the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mallam Ahmed Rufa’i.

Speaking in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Wednesday, convener of Arewa Youth Federation, Comrade Kabiru Muhammed while reacting to the press conference by Arewa Youth Groups, said “the appointment of the NIA DG is the exclusive prerogative of President Buhari, who has all the security information at his disposal to make informed decision as to who to be appointed in any position in the country, most especially in the security formations.”

According to AYF, “President Buhari is determined to end insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country. He knows who to appoint within the security architecture to drive his vision of a secured Nigeria.

“We wonder if the Arewa Youth Groups think the job of the DG of NIA is a political appointment where they expect the DG to come to the press and reel out his achievements. For avoidance of doubt, the National Intelligence Agency oversees foreign intelligence and counter-intelligence operations.”

The Arewa Youth Federation, which has been involved in peace building across the North East and North West, stated that “the call is ill-timed and sponsored by the enemies of the country to distract the NIA at a time tremendous success is being recorded in the war against insurgency and banditry in the country.”

The body said the security architecture in the country is witnessing the most formidable inter-agency collaboration, which the NIA is driving, saying “this collaboration has witness the killing of senior BokoHaram/ ISWAP leaders, arrest of informants and logistics suppliers of the terrorists. Thousands of terrorists have surrendered to the Military in the last few months.”

AYF accused Arewa Youth Groups of being sponsored by enemies of the country and war against insurgency, querying; “If not what other explanation do they need more than the explanation by the National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Mongonu that the appointment of Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar as the NIA DG met the provisions of the National Security Agencies Act 1986 (Cap 278 LFN).”

Mohammed stressed that the latest attack on the NIA DG, Ahmed Rufa’i, is an unnecessary distraction that Mr. President must reject, saying the focus and determination amongst the security agencies and formations must be sustained in order to win the war against insurgency.

Related

No tags for this post.